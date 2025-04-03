SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $841,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $234.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.