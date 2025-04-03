Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Grows By 19.5%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $19.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

