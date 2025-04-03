Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 13.7%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.47. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
