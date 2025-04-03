Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Grows By 21.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,637,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,983,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,645. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

