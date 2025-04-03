Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Grows By 21.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,637,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,983,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,645. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
