Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Grows By 19.4%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFL. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 111,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,395. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

