Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Drops By 13.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
