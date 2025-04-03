Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Drops By 13.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 1,790,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.