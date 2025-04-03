Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Grows By 19.0%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HORIBA Stock Performance
HRIBF stock remained flat at $61.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
HORIBA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HORIBA
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.