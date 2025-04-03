Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Declines By 15.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 1,073,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.5 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

