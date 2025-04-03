Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Declines By 15.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 1,073,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.5 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
About Kansai Paint
