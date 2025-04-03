Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Declines By 15.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 187,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.33. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

