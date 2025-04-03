Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 12.8%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $17.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Nabtesco has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

