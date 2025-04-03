Short Interest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expands By 26.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $625.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $605.56 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.