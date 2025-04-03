Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Grows By 21.5%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Up 9.4 %

OTCMKTS SOLCF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

