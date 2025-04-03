Short Interest in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Decreases By 12.5%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 26,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Toast Trading Down 10.0 %

TOST traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,621. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,208.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,535.74. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.