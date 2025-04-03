Sidoti Csr Decreases Earnings Estimates for Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mastech Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Mastech Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

