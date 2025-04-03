Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,021,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.6907 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

