Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 728,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,657.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,229.58. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $30,454.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,965.52. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $777,441. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 553,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 102,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 283,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKWD shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

