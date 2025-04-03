Slotnik Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Slotnik Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Kellanova accounts for approximately 15.9% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $35,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kellanova by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $9,446,222.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,389,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,758,558.16. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,473,032 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.