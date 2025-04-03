Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Issues Earnings Results

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

