Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Issues Earnings Results

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.
Soluna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.
