SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 7,619,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,973,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $33,596.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 765,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,582.72. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

