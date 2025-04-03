Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Buys Shares of 110,563 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 3.7% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research lifted their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

