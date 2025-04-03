Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Shares of HD opened at $371.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.28 and its 200-day moving average is $398.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

