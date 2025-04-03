SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 15148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.