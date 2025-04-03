SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.55 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 189954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.