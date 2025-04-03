SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.55 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 189954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

