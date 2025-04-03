SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.89 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 130524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF
About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.
