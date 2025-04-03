Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. 291,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 770,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several brokerages have commented on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

