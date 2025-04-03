Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 109914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,922.90. This trade represents a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,646 shares of company stock worth $3,302,919 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,374,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 324.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

