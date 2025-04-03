St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.8 days.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
STJPF opened at $12.30 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.