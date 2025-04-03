St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.8 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF opened at $12.30 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

