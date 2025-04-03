Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
