Steem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.96 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006822 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,823.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00011489 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00099573 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.82 or 0.00361529 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.00259169 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00019226 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00046517 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 507,282,587 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
