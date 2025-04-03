Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 524,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 381,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($27.93).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €20.98 ($22.80) on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of €31.61 ($34.36). The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

