Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 155,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

