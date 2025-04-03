Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Keller Group (LON:KLR) Board of Directors

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
KLR stock opened at GBX 1,428 ($18.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,024 ($13.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,704 ($22.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.28), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($617,483.24). Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
