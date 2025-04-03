Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Flagstar Financial Put Options (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,242 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 9,347 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.08%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

