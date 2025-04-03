Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Put Options (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average volume of 1,830 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $10.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 1,700,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

