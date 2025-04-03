StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

