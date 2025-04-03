StoneX Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VXUS stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

