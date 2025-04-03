StoneX Group Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after buying an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

