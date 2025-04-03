StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 64,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0619 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

