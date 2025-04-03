StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HTUS opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.06. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

Further Reading

