StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 3,131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.6 days.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.86.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
