Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 15,681,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 4,717,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

