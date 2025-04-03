Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $16.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,608,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 84,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 111,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $246.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $688.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

