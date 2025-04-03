Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Super Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGHC stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 237,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,715. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

