Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.80.
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.
