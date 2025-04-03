Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.80.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.01. 334,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,555. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.66.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

