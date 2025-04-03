Susquehanna Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $410.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $370.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.36. Saia has a one year low of $342.68 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Saia by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Saia by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

