S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.