Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.20. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 37,244 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,704,000 after buying an additional 1,053,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 437,678 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 414,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 912,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 367,975 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,749,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

