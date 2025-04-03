Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

