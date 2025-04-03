Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 27,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

