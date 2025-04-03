TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$193.00 to C$150.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as low as C$105.25 and last traded at C$105.25, with a volume of 143561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.70.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
Insider Activity at TFI International
TFI International Stock Down 9.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.45.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.